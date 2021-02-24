FDOT starts construction on US HWY 441 near Paynes Prairie

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In late January, the Florida Department of Transportation started a $13.9 million dollar resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 441.

“A short-term inconvenience for a permanent solution,” said FDOT Communications Specialist, Troy Roberts.

The project starts at Williston Road in Gainesville and extends 12 miles to the Marion county line going through a Payne’s Prairie overlook area. Workers will raise the Paynes Prairie stretch by 6 inches and add guard rails.

“Raising it another 6 inches would probably have prevented Irma from happening,” added Roberts. “And again, Irma was a once in a century storm. At least that’s what we all heard, this is something that’s going to happen every 100 years maybe. So raising it 6 inches will keep anything like that from happening again hopefully.”

Starting in March, North and Southbound traffic will have to share just one side of the road reducing three active lanes down to just two. A southbound left lane is closed for the first legs of the project.

“There have been some stretches of the roadway that just needs some repairs, " added Roberts. “We’ve done what we maintenance we can to keep traffic safe on the roadway and make sure the road stays in good condition. But obviously, it’s time for a resurfacing job now and that’s what you’ll see over the course of the year.”

Closing an entire side of the road also means that anyone who wants to come by and see the sunset at Paynes’ Prairie may not be able to do so.

“Construction activity will dictate whether or not that’s useable,” mentioned Roberts.

The Paynes Prairie stretch brings sight-seers, fishers and people from all over.

“And I just brought some people from Connecticut last week and this is where I brought them down to see,” added Joseph Roy. Roy and his wife Mary are retired and frequent visitors of the area. They spend a lot of time taking in the view and hope the project won’t completely stop them from pulling over to watch the animals and the sunset.

“They could spend their money much better in repairing the roads that existed,” added Joseph. “There hasn’t been much problems on this road with accidents except with people stopping to see.”

The project is expected to finish in 2022.

