Advertisement

FDOT starts construction on US HWY 441 near Paynes Prairie

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -In late January, the Florida Department of Transportation started a $13.9 million dollar resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 441.

“A short-term inconvenience for a permanent solution,” said FDOT Communications Specialist, Troy Roberts.

The project starts at Williston Road in Gainesville and extends 12 miles to the Marion county line going through a Payne’s Prairie overlook area. Workers will raise the Paynes Prairie stretch by 6 inches and add guard rails.

RELATED STORY: FDOT considers giving jurisdiction of University Avenue to City of Gainesville

“Raising it another 6 inches would probably have prevented Irma from happening,” added Roberts. “And again, Irma was a once in a century storm. At least that’s what we all heard, this is something that’s going to happen every 100 years maybe. So raising it 6 inches will keep anything like that from happening again hopefully.”

Starting in March, North and Southbound traffic will have to share just one side of the road reducing three active lanes down to just two. A southbound left lane is closed for the first legs of the project.

“There have been some stretches of the roadway that just needs some repairs, " added Roberts. “We’ve done what we maintenance we can to keep traffic safe on the roadway and make sure the road stays in good condition. But obviously, it’s time for a resurfacing job now and that’s what you’ll see over the course of the year.”

Closing an entire side of the road also means that anyone who wants to come by and see the sunset at Paynes’ Prairie may not be able to do so.

“Construction activity will dictate whether or not that’s useable,” mentioned Roberts.

The Paynes Prairie stretch brings sight-seers, fishers and people from all over.

“And I just brought some people from Connecticut last week and this is where I brought them down to see,” added Joseph Roy. Roy and his wife Mary are retired and frequent visitors of the area. They spend a lot of time taking in the view and hope the project won’t completely stop them from pulling over to watch the animals and the sunset.

“They could spend their money much better in repairing the roads that existed,” added Joseph. “There hasn’t been much problems on this road with accidents except with people stopping to see.”

RELATED STORY: Paynes Prairie car accident leaves two women dead

The project is expected to finish in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with chidren arrested
“If it was my choice I’d bury you under the jail”: Sheriff Billy Woods sends a warning, successful sting operation arrests 12 child sex predators

Latest News

Cedar Key is in need of a seawall renovation
Commissioner Matt Brooks seeking help from the state for seawall restoration in Cedar Key
Paynes Prairie US 441
FDOT starts construction on US HWY 441 near Paynes Prairie
Reichert House to host Black History Month program to inspire youth
Reichert House to host Black History Month program to inspire youth
Marion County school district leaders are calling it the ‘COVID Slide’-- and no, it’s not the...
It’s the ‘COVID Slide’, MCPS says elementary students are falling behind