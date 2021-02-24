Advertisement

Gov. Ron Desantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh

First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his wife Kathryn watches during the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is moving ahead with plans to honor recently deceased conservative radio broadcaster Rush Limbaugh by lowering flags to half-staff despite protests of some public officials who don’t see Limbaugh as worthy of the honor.

RELATED STORY: In Rush Limbaugh’s home state, a flap over lowering flags

DeSantis announced Tuesday that he was directing the U.S. and Florida flags to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, the City Hall of Palm Beach and the State Capitol in Tallahassee from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday.

The longtime Palm Beach resident died of lung cancer last Wednesday.

RELATED STORY: Rush Limbaugh, ‘voice of American conservatism,’ has died

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with chidren arrested
“If it was my choice I’d bury you under the jail”: Sheriff Billy Woods sends a warning, successful sting operation arrests 12 child sex predators
Human remains identified as Nyeisha Nelson
Human remains identified as missing Putnam County mother

Latest News

People with the Community Praise Center say 123 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus.
100+ people receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Community Praise Center
Cyanobacteria blooms found off the coast of Florida
Cancer-fighting natural marine product discovered by University of Florida researchers
Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved
Seven Springs and Nestle’s renewal of water pumping permit for Ginnie Springs approved
Residents of Yankeetown elect three new city councilors
Residents of Yankeetown elect three new city councilors