High school boys region playoffs: Santa Fe denies Eastside, Forest also advances

(WCJB) -The Santa Fe Raiders completed a season sweep of the Eastside Rams on Tuesday, and this one meant eliminating their rival from the region playoffs. the Raiders held the Rams without a point for the first 11 minutes, 15 seconds and held on to beat Eastside, 41-31 in the Class 4A region semifinals. The Rams suffered their third loss of the season, and all three have come to Santa Fe. Eastside finishes 20-3 overall, while Santa Fe advances at 18-5.

In Class 6A, Columbia’s bid for a second straight region title fell short in a 49-41 loss to Lincoln. The Tigers finish the season 19-6.

Forest moved into the 6A region title game against Lincoln with a 63-50 win over Fletcher in the region semifinals. The Wildcats move on at 17-6 overall.

Forest and Santa Fe are the only North Central Florida boys teams still alive.

In Class 1A, Hawthorne and Trenton both lost region championship games. The Hornets, state champions in 2020, fell on the road to Wildwood, 72-58. The Tigers dropped a 64-50 decision to Madison County.

