WATCH: Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe makes 2021 ‘State of the City’ address

The City of Gainesville provides the annual ‘State of the City’ address.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Gainesville made the annual ‘State of the City’ address on Wednesday evening.

In the video above, City of Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe discusses several topics including: COVID vaccinations, homelessness, pedestrian safety and much more.

