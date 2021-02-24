Advertisement

Governor DeSantis holds press conference in Brooksville, updates COVID-19 vaccine roll out

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests that state will likely start with classroom teachers, law...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggests that state will likely start with classroom teachers, law enforcement officers and fire fighters who are 50-years-old and above, he said.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. – Governor DeSantis held a press conference in Brooksville Wednesday.

The Florida governor spoke from High Point Community.

Full video from the press conference below:

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Crystal Jackson, known as “Mrs. Poindexter” online, started an OnlyFans account for her “hot...
GRAPHIC: Kids expelled from Catholic school over mom selling adult photos
Governor DeSantis on vaccine distribution expansion
Rep. Charlie Crist asks DOJ to investigate Gov. DeSantis’ COVID-19 vaccine rollout in Florida
Malik Brown
GPD: A man beaten, robbed after he thought he was meeting a woman for sex at Gainesville Regional
MCSO: A dozen men seeking sex with chidren arrested
“If it was my choice I’d bury you under the jail”: Sheriff Billy Woods sends a warning, successful sting operation arrests 12 child sex predators
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House
Butler Town Center to hold runway event benefitting Ronald McDonald House
The grocery chain reopened its COVID-19 vaccine scheduling portal for the first time in over a...
All Publix COVID-19 vaccine appointments taken after portal reopened for first time in over a week
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
First Lady Melania Trump presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Rush Limbaugh as his...
Gov. Ron DeSantis orders flags at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh