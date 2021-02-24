Advertisement

Lowe’s 4Q results surge as people plow money into homes

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.(Source: Lowe's)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Lowe’s Cos. extended its strong sales streak through the holiday season as customers kept investing in their homes during the pandemic.

The nation’s second-largest home improvement retailer behind Home Depot reported that fourth-quarter profits almost doubled from a year ago, while sales rose 27%.

Both results surpassed Wall Street expectations.

Sales at stores opened at least a year at the Mooresville, North Carolina-based retailer soared nearly 29%.

The strong showing followed results from Home Depot, which reported Tuesday that fourth-quarter sales surged 25%.

Global sales at Home Depot stores open at least a year, a key indicator of a retailer’s health, climbed 24.5%, and by 25% if only U.S. stores are counted.

