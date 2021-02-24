Man arrested after leading deputies on a car chase through multiple counties

CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is now behind bars after leading law enforcement agencies on a multi-county vehicle chase.

Levy county deputies said they were called to help in a vehicle chase at 12:45 Tuesday morning. They said the driver, Brian Morgan of Brooksville, first refused to pull over for authorities in Taylor county on US highway 19, leading state troopers through Dixie county and into Levy County.

On U.S. Highway 19 near Chiefland he traveled at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour, deputies then successfully deployed stop sticks.

He is being held at the Levy county jail on a $225,000r bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.