Marion County Pets: Heston, Cheddar and Cocoa

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some “adorable” “adoptable” animals from Marion Co. looking for their new loving homes.

Heston is a 4-year-old male hound dog mix. This sweet boy is on bed-rest for a couple months as he goes through heartworm treatment. They would love to match him with a peaceful home with a predictable schedule to let him follow the doctors orders.

Cheddar is a 2-year-old domestic short-hair kitty. The young guy is eager to find a new home. Staff think someone can meet him to learn everything is better with Cheddar.

Cocoa is a 5-year-old female mixed breed dog. Shelter staff say she’s a born entertainer who loves to show off her goofy side. Plus, she does well on a leash and with other dogs-- as long as she gets to be the boss.

Adoptions all this month are $14.

Adoptions include their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information, or visit the shelter Tue through Sat.

To see all the pets available for adoption, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.