Oakmont subdivision broke ground on gopher tortoise reserve

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Oakmont gopher tortoise reserve is coming to life to bring nature and residents together.

While workers at the Oakmont subdivision in Gainesville broke ground on a 46-acre reserve for gopher tortoises, Director for ICI Homes in North Florida, Joseph Blanco, said there’s even more nature to enjoy in the reserve.

“There’s so much wildlife out there and it really helps with migratory birds and different wildlife in the community to use it,” Blanco said. So, the more that people can learn about them the more it helps the species.”

The reserve has been in the works for about 9 months.

UF professor in the department of wildlife ecologists and conservation, Mark Hosteler, believes the reserve can be a relaxing area to relieve stress during the pandemic and a great way to inspire home owners.

“In the pandemic, it gives a place for people to find a peaceful area to hang out in and connect with the plants and the animals,” Hosteler said. “And, also understand when they’re looking at the plants and the animals and the natural area what they can do in their own yards and neighborhoods to familiarize the habitat that’s there.”

The reserve is expected to be open to the public at the end of the spring.

Trending Stories: Crews from Alachua and Marion County’s team up to rescue sinking boaters

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.