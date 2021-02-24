Ocala Police arrest homeless woman found with stolen county car

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless woman is behind bars after she was found in possession of a car stolen from a Marion County government parking lot.

Ocala Police officers found Danielle Pawlowski, 28, leaning up against a green Ford Escort outside the Aarons Furniture store on State Road 40 just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The car was stolen from Marion County’s Facilities Maintenance building Tuesday.

Officers say a black woman was caught on surveillance video stealing the car owned by a county employee.

Pawlowski told police a man named “John” gave her the car to use.

