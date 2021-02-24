Advertisement

Ocala Police arrest homeless woman found with stolen county car

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A homeless woman is behind bars after she was found in possession of a car stolen from a Marion County government parking lot.

Ocala Police officers found Danielle Pawlowski, 28, leaning up against a green Ford Escort outside the Aarons Furniture store on State Road 40 just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The car was stolen from Marion County’s Facilities Maintenance building Tuesday.

Officers say a black woman was caught on surveillance video stealing the car owned by a county employee.

Pawlowski told police a man named “John” gave her the car to use.

