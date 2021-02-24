Reichert House to host Black History Month program to inspire youth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - To celebrate Black History Month the Reichert House Youth Academy is hosting a program to honor the past, celebrate the present and inspire the future.

The Black History Month program will be filled with poetry, inspiring words from figures in the community and lessons from the past. Reichert house is a program for under privileged young men.

The organizer and director of youth and community relations for GPD, John Alexander, said programs like this help young black men understand the past

“The struggles and the things that people had to go through for us to be able to obtain some of the freedoms that we have,” Alexander said.

It will also set an example of what work still needs to be done in times to come.

“Not only acknowledge our past but our present and where we are,” Alexander said. “It kinda creates a road map for where we need to go in the future and the young people are a voice for that, that could lead the way.”

Alexander hopes this experience can show them that they can impact their community now and later.

“Creating a sense of self pride in terms of where we are to go in the future with their lives,” Alexander said. “And hopefully they become future leaders and are inspired to do great things for their community.”

The Black History Month Program will begin Thursday at 5pm at 1704 SE 2nd Ave, Gainesville, FL 32641.

