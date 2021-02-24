Advertisement

Residents of Yankeetown elect three new city councilors

Three new city councilors were elected in Tuesday's Yankeetown election. The results will be official after Friday's 11 AM canvassing audit meeting.(WCJB)
By Dylan Lyons
Published: Feb. 23, 2021 at 10:59 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Three new city councilors were elected in Tuesday’s Yankeetown election. Danny Pearson won with 93 votes, Jeffrey St. John won the second of three seats with 71 votes, and Eddie “Buck” Redd won the final seat with 68 votes. Each of the newly elected councilors will serve two-year terms.

In total, 100 ballots were cast on election day, and 17 ballots were mailed-in. Voters were able to select up to 3 candidates.

Six candidates were on the ballot, but one of the candidates dropped out. The other candidates on the ballot were Angela Tutino, who received 60 votes. Adam McNiece, who received 33 votes, and Charles Stanek Jr., who received 16 votes. Stanek Jr. dropped out before Tuesday’s race, but his name still appeared on the ballot.

The results will be official after Friday’s 11 AM canvassing audit meeting.

