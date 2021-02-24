Second Chances Juvenile Program helps at-risk teens through work with retired thoroughbreds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -The Second Chances Juvenile Program was announced during a Youtube live stream today. The live stream was watched by people from all across the country.

This vocational training and animal therapy program is held at the Center for Success and Independence Ocala. The program was made possible by a partnership between the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice and the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation. The equine program director for the program,Velvet Saulsberry, talked about what character traits are necessary for working with the horses.

Saulsberry said, “While they’re in the barn we stress team work, we stress compassion, we stress accountability, we stress competency. While our youth are working with the horse we also stress safety”

All of the young adults in this program are deemed at risk by the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice. Their ages range from 15- to 18-years old.

