Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police arrested three people who attacked a family and tried to steal their dog at a North Central Florida Taco Bell.

According to GPD, Andria White, Venettia Moultrie, and Tajar Leath confronted a family sitting outside the Taco Bell located in front of Hitchcock’s on 441 in Alachua.

The police report states that White claimed the dog was hers and said she wanted it back. The victims told GPD, White punched one of the victims in the neck and grabbed the dog. White and Moultrie beat the victim and started strangling the dog with its leash, saying if they can’t have it, no one would.

The victim’s fiance pulled out a pocket knife and stabbed White in the shoulder, that’s when Leath joined the fight and pulled out a gun and threatened to kill the victims. The victim says Leath shouted, “I will kill you..I’m not afraid to use it.”

One of the victims barricaded himself inside a bathroom in Taco Bell.

The suspects ran away when store employees told them they called police.The employee was able to take a picture of the car tags, while police were able to see the incident on the surveillance camera.

The trio were charged with a number of charges including: battery, robbery by sudden snatching, and aggravated assault.

