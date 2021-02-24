Tre Mann, Scottie Lewis lead Florida rout of Auburn, 74-57

AUBURN, Ala. (WCJB) -The Florida men’s basketball team picked up a critical road victory against a shorthanded opponent on Tuesday, dominating Auburn, 74-57 to reach 8-5 in the SEC (12-6 overall). The victory pulls Florida into sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings and within one game of second place.

Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis combined for 30 first half points and Florida led at the break, 44-22. Mann finished with 19 points on eight-of-14 shooting and Lewis made seven of his 12 field goal attempts for 16 points.

Florida swarmed Auburn defensively and forced 21 turnovers. The Tigers played without 20 point-per-game scorer Sharife Cooper, who suffered an ankle injury in practice.

The Gators have two regular season games left. They visit Kentucky on Saturday at 4 p.m. and then host Missouri on Wednesday, Mar. 3.

