TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete: Charleston Ponds (Columbia)

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School senior guard Charleston Ponds has been enamored with basketball since he was a child.

“I’ve always been in love with it since I was a kid,” said Tigers boys basketball guard, Charleston Ponds. “I’ve been playing basketball since I can remember.”

You could say it’s been a labor love for the three-year starter.

“I started taking it serious around like middle school and I knew i actually wanted to pursue basketball,” said Ponds.

His dedication to his craft comes as no surprise, since his uncles and cousins all played sports.

“In my family, we always had athletes so basketball and football really been the main sports. Even outside of basketball I just go play basketball even when I’m not inside the gym, so it’s really always been basketball, basketball, basketball,” said Ponds.

His unwavering work ethic helped him average 16 points a game as he lead the Tigers to the Regional Semifinal this season. But basketball isn’t the only thing Charleston is devoted to. He’s also a hard worker in the classroom. He carries a 3.30 G.P.A. and believes that his performance in the classroom will aid him long after his playing days are done.

“Maybe down the line in life if you get hurt or something you still have your education to fall back on. So having a good education is good to have back up plans,” said Ponds.

Demonstrating that kind of maturity and attention to detail is what his coach admires the most about him.

“Oh he’s as good as they get,” said Columbia High School Boys Basketball Coach Steve Faulkner. “As a coach, you want a kid that’s gonna do his job 8-3:30 everyday in the classroom, in the hallways, and he does that. Every teacher that has him loves him.”

“When he comes in with me everyday for practice, he’s probably one of the hardest workers we got. [He’s] always in here. [I] Gotta kick him out of the gym because he wants to be in here so much. So, it’s amazing how high his grades are because he spends so much time in here,” said Faulkner.

Faulkner also believes Charleston’s self-starter attitude and willingness to do anything it takes to succeed will guide to a very bright future.

“When you’ve got a kid that’s motivated on his own to getting better, you know he’s gonna do things on his own time. And trying to get some of these high school kids with other distractions to develop that mindset can be difficult, but with him, it’s just who he is,” said Faulkner.

Charleston Ponds outstanding performance on the hardwood and in the classroom has earned him the TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week honors.

