UF product Grant Holloway sets 60m hurdles world record

2019 world outdoor champion blazes field in Madrid event
Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 110 meter hurdle...
Grant Holloway, of the United States, celebrates after winning the men's 110 meter hurdle finals at the World Athletics Championships in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)(Hassan Ammar | AP)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID (WCJB) -Former University of Florida track and field star Grant Holloway set a world record time in the 60 meter hurdles on Wednesday, with a time of 7.29 seconds at a World Indoor Tour event in Madrid, Spain.

The time breaks the previous mark set 27 years ago by Colin Jackson. Holloway’s time is 0.01 faster.

The former Gator is quickly emerging as a possible gold medal threat in this summer’s Olympics in Tokyo.

The early-season time is a great omen for Holloway, who claimed the world outdoor 110 meter crown in October 2019 shortly after becoming a professional. That accomplishment came only months after Holloway won his third straight NCAA title in the 110 meter hurdles in record time.

