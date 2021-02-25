Advertisement

A mister no more: Mr. Potato Head goes gender neutral

FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file...
FILE - A Mr. Potato Head statue stands at Hasbro's headquarters in a Pawtucket, R.I., file photo from July 24, 2006.(AP Photo/Stew Milne, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Mr. Potato Head is no longer a mister.

Hasbro, the company that makes the potato-shaped plastic toy, is giving the spud a gender-neutral new name: Potato Head.

The change will appear on boxes this year.

Toy makers have been updating their classic brands to appeal to kids today.

Barbie has shed its blonde image and now comes in multiple skin tones and body shapes. Thomas the Tank Engine added more girl characters. And American Girl is now selling a boy doll.

Hasbro said Mr. Potato Head, which has been around for about 70 years, needed a modern makeover.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua | Andria White,...
Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
Fredrick D. Williams surrendered himself to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and is...
DEVELOPING: Man in custody for shooting, killing a teenager in Williston
Tyler Thompson, 22, was taken into custody on charges of interference with child custody and...
Deputy rescues 13-year-old Fla. girl from hotel room with man she met on Snapchat

Latest News

Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm, D-Mich., testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural...
Senate confirms former Michigan Gov. Granholm as energy secretary
Alachua County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Department is expanding their free meal program.
Alachua County Public Schools expands free meals program
The sweeping proposal from state Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas...
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
Lady Gaga's French bulldogs were reportedly stolen in an attack on her dog walker in Hollywood.
Lady Gaga offers $500K after dog walker shot, dogs stolen
Acting Capitol Police chief Yogananda Pittman responds to reports the police force was...
Capitol Police Chief: No intelligence provided to police about attack