Alachua County Pets: Heidi and Tyson

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable, adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

Heidi is a very pretty bully breed. Shelter staff say she is very shy and can take a bit to warm up to someone, though she is curious with other dogs. They think she would do well with someone who’s patient and has a sense of humor for her.

Tyson is a lab and bully breed mix. This guy is active and would love a family who’s active to match. Plus, he is a volunteer favorite-- so they hope someone is interested in meeting him.

The shelter is offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. If you want to come to meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time they have you covered.

Dog and puppy adoptions are $40.

Cats and kittens are normally $20, but they currently do not have any up for adoption.

Adoptions include their spay and neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips. Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

You can contact Alachua County Animal Services at 1-352-264-6870 ext. 5, or email ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

