Alachua County Public Schools expands free meals program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Public Schools Food and Nutrition Department is expanding their free meal program.

Starting March 2, 19 sites will start providing dinner and snacks to students 18 and younger who are enrolled in after-school programs. This is in addition to free breakfasts and lunches already being distributed.

RELATED STORY: ACPS Food Service Director nationally recognized for work feeding children

Food and Nutrition Department Marketing Specialist, Caron Rowe, said over 5 million meals have been served since the start of the pandemic.

“People seem to be thrilled to be able to have this additional resources of additional options for meals. It not only helps families that are in need but it also helps families extend their food budget,” said Rowe. “We are there’s so many people right now that have either been laid off or just or struggling financially so to be able to offer this option families in our community just feels great.”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

Distributions will continue through the end of June.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.