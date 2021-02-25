Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing Ga. teenage girl

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.
The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 3:55 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Gray News) - Police in Georgia have issued a Levi’s Call, their version of an Amber Alert, for a missing teenage girl.

The Atlanta Police Department is looking for Jeily Castellanos, 16.

She is believed to have been abducted by a man who is potentially her father. He has been identified as Melvin Castellanos, 39, who is described as a Hispanic male standing 5′01″ and weighing 150 pounds.

She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.
She is believed to be with Melvin Castellanos, 39.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

The two may be travelling in a black 2001 Ford Explorer with North Carolina license plate HMV 7986.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Department at 404-291-9613.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua | Andria White,...
Three arrested after trying to steal a dog, attacking a family in Alachua
Fredrick D. Williams surrendered himself to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday and is...
DEVELOPING: Man in custody for shooting, killing a teenager in Williston
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Child hit by pickup truck has died

Latest News

President Joe Biden holds a virtual bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin...
Biden marks 50M vaccine doses in first 5 weeks in office
Bipartisan Florida Coalition Pushes for State and Federal Immigration Reform
Bipartisan Florida coalition pushes for state and federal immigration reform
Thursday, at Kimberly's Center for Child Protection, they unveiled a new therapeutic playground...
New therapeutic playground unveiled at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection
COVID vaccines, variants, and warnings
FILE - In this March 3, 2012, file photo, gymnastics coach John Geddert is seen at the American...
AG: Ex-US Olympics gymnastics coach dies by suicide after charges