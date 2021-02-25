NCFL Winn Dixies open COVID-vaccine scheduling portal, new locations announced

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Southeastern Grocers will offer an additional 8,100 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in 69 stores locations, expanding the operation to ten additional counties and 26 new store locations.

SEG, the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, made the announcement on Thursday morning. The grocery company is receiving these extra doses through the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

SEG will administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to eligible recipients at 64 Winn-Dixie, three Harveys Supermarket and two Fresco y Más locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Eligible individuals include: health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities and adults ages 65 and older.

In addition to the stores in the initial roll out in Alachua County, Marion County, Bradford County and Putnam County, two stores in Dunnellon and Levy County will also offer the shots now.

Here are the addresses of all the locations offering the vaccine:

Alachua County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 30: 20303 N. US Hwy. 441, High Springs, FL 3264

Bradford County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 85: 470 W. Madison St., Starke, FL 32091

Clay County (One new location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 93: 2720 Blanding Blvd., Middleburg, FL 32068

Winn-Dixie Store No. 103: 1545 County Road 220, Orange Park, FL 32002

Winn-Dixie Store No. 135: 2851 Henley Rd., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043 (new)

Dunnellon County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2219: 10051 S. US Hwy. 41, Dunnellon, FL 34432 (new)

Levy County (New county and location)

Winn-Dixie Store No. 171: 727 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696 (new)

Marion County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 2206: 15912 E. State Road 40, Silver Springs, FL 34488

Putnam County

Winn-Dixie Store No. 163: 901 Hwy. 19 S., Palatka, FL 32177

Individuals can schedule your appointments through these links:

Winn Dixie: www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Harveys: www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine

Fresco y Mas: www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine,

