Update: Columbia County Deputies were unable to bring the aggravated battery suspect into custody
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Columbia County Sheriff’s Deputies are clearing the area and no longer asking residents to remain indoors.
Deputies tell TV20 the suspect is accused of intentionally crashing his vehicle into another vehicle during a domestic violence incident near Fort White. Witnesses then followed the man’s vehicle as he drove away from the scene.
They lost him, but later deputies found his vehicle on fire in the area of US Highway 441 and County Road 349. K9 teams tried to track the suspect but were unable to locate him. The suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.
