Car with multiple people inside riddled with bullet holes in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City Police arrested a man accused of shooting into a car with people inside.

According to officers, 21-year-old Davante Williams fired five or six shots at a car in the Cedar Park apartments parking lot Wednesday afternoon.

Officers spoke with people inside the car, which had multiple bullet holes, but nobody was hit.

Police were able to get a search warrant for Williams’ apartment, and he was later arrested.

