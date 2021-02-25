Advertisement

Developing: child hit by car outside a Gainesville apartment complex

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville police released few details about a young child who was hit by a vehicle.

According to police, the accident happened at 6:15 Wednesday evening.

A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment Complex along NE 15th St, north of 39th Ave.

We’ll keep you updated online and on air as we learn more.

