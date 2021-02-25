Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Child hit by pickup truck has died

A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A child who neighbors say was hit by a pickup truck on Wednesday night has died.

According to Gainesville Police, the boy was struck just after 6 p.m. at the Ironwood Apartment Complex along NE 15th St, north of 39th. Avenue.

Kimani Williams, a man who lives at the apartment complex, told TV20 he was one of the first people on the scene after the crash. Williams says he did not see the crash but he heard a loud noise and screams.

“After the accident, the thud that we heard, we turned around, and we see the little plastic tricycle that the boy was riding on,” said Williams. “It was scattered everywhere - that is when we heard the screams of his older brother say, ‘he hit my brother, he hit my brother.’ We all ran over there, and I seen the boy lying face flat on the floor...Blood was slowly pouring out of his mouth when I picked him up.

“Not moving at all, no life in him.”

Williams added that the driver, who he says was driving a white pickup truck, did not immediately stop when the boy was hit, however, he eventually pulled over. Williams says other bystanders saw dents in the front of the truck.

