Elementary school students jump rope to raise awareness for former student in need of a heart transplant

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Joyce Bullock Elementary School students participated in the schools 30th annual Jump Rope for Hearts event that benefits the American Heart Association.

For the second year, students at the school are dedicating their jump to 18-year old Max Williams, a former student of the elementary school and son of Erin Williams, a guidance counselor at the school.

But now, Max is at University of Florida Health Shands, waiting for a heart.

Williams participated in the event when he was a student at the elementary school…

“My first year of teaching P.E., Max was in second grade and max participated in jump rope for heart with me in second grade,” P.E. teacher Patty Griffith said. “It is kind of a full circle, because now he was jumping for other people and now we are jumping for him.”

Students know more than just them name of the person they are jumping for, they know what makes him special.

“We’ve done a slideshow on max and occasionally Ms. Williams will send me pictures and i will post them of max,” Griffith said.

She said she teaches her students to keep on working and always try in honor of Max. The students even have a special phrase they learned from their teacher: “no crying, more trying”.

Griffith said Max has a passion for the community, and that motivates the younger students to jump.

This proud teacher has a special message for her former student.

“His day his special day is coming,” Griffith said.

To find out more about the American Heart Association, click here.

