Gainesville police release body-cam footage in hopes of identifying downtown shooter from last weekend

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2021 at 10:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police released new video in an effort to identify a shooting suspect.

According to police, shots were fired around 1:30 am Sunday near the Wells Fargo parking garage downtown.

The body camera of a responding officer captured a man crouching with a firearm, facing the direction of where the original shots came from.

At gunpoint, the officer ordered the man to stop, but he ran off, ultimately escaping.

Several vehicles were struck by gunfire, and a bystander was grazed as well.

The suspect is a Black male.

In total, 25 shell casings were found on scene.

