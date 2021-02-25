Hawthorne returns to state title game with win over Trenton, 43-32

LAKELAND, Fla. (WCJB) -In an all-North Central Florida state semifinal, and a matchup of the last two state 1A girls basketball champions, the Hawthorne Hornets came out on top Wednesday night.

Hawthorne defeated 2019 state champion Trenton, 43-32 to reach a second straight state championship game. The Hornets (20-4) will look to repeat in Friday’s state title game against Ponce de Leon. The Pirates (21-2) defeated Port St. Joe in the other semifinal, 52-38.

Guard Jayla Williams led Hawthorne with 25 points as Hawthorne raced out to a quick 17-8 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.

Trenton finishes its season 23-5 overall.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.