Jud Fabian’s two home runs lead Florida win over UNF, 8-3

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Outfielder Jud Fabian cranked his first two homers of the season and drove in five runs as the Gator baseball team completed a home-and-home series sweep of North Florida, 8-3 on Wednesday night at Florida Ballpark. Florida has won two straight games for the first time on the young season to reach 3-2 overall. The Ospreys drop to 1-4.

Fabian’s first homer came with two outs in the bottom of the third inning and broke a scoreless tie. His second punctuated UF’s four-run fifth inning.

Kendrick Calilao and Jordan Carrion each tallied two hits for Florida while Jacob Young doubled to lead off the bottom of the first inning to extend hitting streak to 23 games.

On the mound, freshman Chase Centala made his first career start and tossed four innings, striking out four batters and allowing four hits.

Florida stays home to open a three-game series against Samford on Friday night.

