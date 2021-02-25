Man said he tried to help a child hit by a car; “Bike was everywhere, scattered everywhere”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials with the Gainesville Police Department said a crash involving a young child happened at 6:15 Wednesday evening. Police aren’t releasing much information about the child who was hit by a vehicle.

A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment Complex along NE 15th St, north of 39th Ave. We spoke to a second neighbor who said he was one of the first on the scene after the crash. GPD has not confirmed any of the details provided to us by Kimani Williams, who said he tried to help the young boy.

He said he didn’t see the crash but heard a loud noise, and screams followed.

“After the accident, the thud that we heard, we turned around, and we see the little plastic tricycle that the boy was riding on. It was scattered everywhere. That is when we heard the screams of his older brother say, ‘He hit my brother, he hit my brother.’ That is when we all ran over there, and I seen the boy laying face flat on the floor. Blood was slowly pouring out of his mouth when I picked him up.”

He said when he picked up the young boy he wasn’t moving.

“Not moving at all, no life in him.”

According to Williams, a white pickup truck hit the child, but the driver didn’t immediately stop.

“He was hesitant, he was hesitant. He eventually stopped and pulled over.”

He said other bystanders saw that the vehicle had dents in the front.

According to Williams, pieces of the plastic tricycle were scattered all over. He knew he had to help.

“This what we here for our community. We see people injured; we just go help. You don’t need to sit around, especially when there is a little kid like that. He didn’t deserve that. He got hit hard.”

Williams didn’t see any parents around the young boy. He said he only saw an older sibling. While Williams doesn’t know the family, he is thinking of the little boy.

“I don’t know the kids. I don’t know the parents. I hope the parents have a strong mind. I hope the kid is getting through. He took a hard hit, a very hard hit. Just for a little boy, so I could only imagine what he is going through right now. I hope he gets through it and hope he makes it through.”

He has a simple message for the community.

“We have to keep the kids safe.”

As we learn new information about this crash, we will keep you updated online and on-air.

