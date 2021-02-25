Advertisement

Multiple people busted for stealing and selling heavy machinery in Columbia and Suwannee counties

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Investigators busted what they call a “criminal theft syndicate.” operating in Columbia and Suwannee counties.

According to law enforcement, Robert Sanders, Matthew Yopp, Joshua James Redd and Tony Richards are part of an organization investigated by the FBI for stealing and selling heavy equipment in Florida and Georgia.

The Columbia and Suwannee County Sheriff Offices, along with the Live Oak Police Department worked together to uncover the operation.

Yopp and Redd are accused of stealing the equipment and selling it to Richards, who owns a construction business.

He would then sell the items to unsuspecting buyers.

Authorities are still looking for Redd.

