New therapeutic playground unveiled at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - According to the CDC, at least one in seven children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year.

In a situation of abuse and neglect staff members at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, would step in to help the child.

And Thursday, at Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, they unveiled a new therapeutic playground for children to get out, release a little stress and have a little fun.

The project now gives children the chance to let off some steam while they wait during for a foster care bed or other services.

The 200,000 dollar project was made possible by 50 different private donors.

Prior to Thursday, Kimberly’s Center didn’t have a safe outdoor area for their kids.

Staff said they hope the different aspects of the park will help children during the healing process.

“Everything that’s out here was really designed to help children that are recovering from trauma, so the ‘Dino Dig’ table is actually going to function as a sand tray table for us, the water feature has that element of nature and the soothing sounds of running water,” Exec. Dir. of Kimberly’s Center for Child Protection, Dawn Westgate said.

The playground also features a mural from marion county public school students and a plaque to honor former Ocala Police Chief Greg Graham.

Councilors will also use the playground in the therapy process as well, when children have follow-up appointments after an initial investigation.

