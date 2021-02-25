Advertisement

State Senator Dennis Baxley proposes bill to reduce student financial aid for programs that don’t lead to jobs

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 12:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -State Senator from Ocala, Dennis Baxley, introduced a bill that would reduce the amount of financial aid eligible to students studying certain subjects.

The bill, SB 86, filed Wednesday would require the Board of Governors and State Board of Education to approve a list of programs that lead directly to getting a job. Students studying majors or certificates not on the list would receive less aid at 60 credit hours instead of the standard 120.

The bill would impact Bright Futures, Florida Academic Scholars, and Florida Medallion Scholars.

