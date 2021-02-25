TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes are blocked on I-75 North on Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida 511, all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392, the section between Gainesville and Alachua.

“Heavy law-enforcement presence on I-75 northbound near the Millhopper Road bridge regarding a suicide,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if at all possible. We will be providing further information as soon as it is available.”

Traffic on northbound I-75 at the Millhopper Road overpass is still blocked, but Soundbound traffic has started moving. @AlachuaSheriff says an apparent suicide is the cause. @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/zNViVO3vD8 — Lewis Tingler (@LMTingler) February 25, 2021

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392. (Florida 511)

