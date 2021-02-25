Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes blocked on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.(Florida 511)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - All lanes are blocked on I-75 North on Thursday afternoon.

According to Florida 511, all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392, the section between Gainesville and Alachua.

“Heavy law-enforcement presence on I-75 northbound near the Millhopper Road bridge regarding a suicide,” said Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. “Drivers should use caution and avoid the area if at all possible. We will be providing further information as soon as it is available.”

Stay with TV20 as we continue to follow this developing story.

