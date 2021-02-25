UF hosting socially distanced Purim carnivals

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Tonight at sundown will mark the start of the Jewish holiday Purim. Starting at 7:30 and 8:30 p.m., “two separate” Purim carnivals will be hosted at UF Hillel.

Carnival games, entertainment, prizes and more will all be involved, and protective measures like facemasks will be required.

Attendance will be limited to 50 guests per time slot with advance RSVP required, temperature checks upon arrival and contactless check-in. All food items will be served behind plexiglass barriers and carnival games will be disinfected in between each participant.

For the link to RSVP, click HERE.

