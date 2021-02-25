Advertisement

University of Florida chooses Marion County Public Schools for COVID-19 Study funded by Gates foundation

MCPS is set to join a student to look at how students are learning during the current pandemic.
MCPS is set to join a student to look at how students are learning during the current pandemic.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools will participate in a national COVID-19 study.

The national study will be conducted by the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for Learning and funded by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. This study aims to discover more about student learning during the current pandemic.

“The national COVID-19 Education Deep Dive Longitudinal Study collects baseline data from districts across the country including up to 10 in Florida, particularly focusing on those serving Black, Latino, and low-income student populations higher than the state average,” said the school district in a press release. “The distance-learning study considers students and how they learn, be it in person, online, or a hybrid of both. The core goal is to better understand the unique impacts and challenges these students face as a result of distance learning.

MCPS and UF will share data gathered this spring until the end of the school year. Data will be collected through interviews, surveys, student progress monitoring, learning platforms, and other methods.

According to MCPS, the school district could secure future additional grant funding, depending on results.

