A man hospitalized after his pickup truck is wedged underneath a semi-truck in Alachua County

Crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department were dispatched at 6:01 am to a report of a vehicle accident, pickup truck vs. semi-truck on US 441(ACFR)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is hospitalized after his pickup truck was wedged under a semi-truck in a crash in Alachua County on Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. on US 441 just south of High Springs. The driver of the pickup was pinned inside the vehicle.

Emergency crews from both Alachua County Fire Rescue and the High Springs Fire Department used airbags and other equipment to lift the semi off of the pickup to remove the driver from the car.

RELATED STORY: FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the semi was headed northbound on US-441 when he attempted to make a U-turn at NW 202nd Street. At the same time the pickup was traveling southbound, approached the intersection. The pickup struck the semi and was wedged underneath of it. FHP says there was dense fog in the area during this time.

The 71-year-old driver was taken to UF Health Shands for non-life threatening injuries.The semi-truck driver was not hurt.

Crews from Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department were dispatched at 6:01 am to a report of a vehicle accident, pickup truck vs. semi-truck on US 441(ACFR)

