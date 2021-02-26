All NCFL Publix COVID vaccine appointments taken, Winn Dixie still has scheduling portal open

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Publix reopened its vaccine scheduling portal, however, for the first time since its debut, the appointments were not taken inside an hour.

RELATED STORY: DeSantis: Florida may likely lower COVID vaccination age eligibility ‘sometime in March’

All North Central Florida locations’ appointments were taken inside two hours, however, some locations did not fill up their allotments until almost 10 a.m.. One county, Leon County, still had appointments open passed 10 a.m. at publishing.

TV20 noticed that when we signed on at 7:30 a.m. to monitor the page, by 8:10 a.m. we were allowed to book an appointment if we were eligible.

Meanwhile, Winn Dixie still has appointments available in several Florida locations, including several NCFL locations as of publishing. Individuals can sign on to reserve a vaccine by heading to the store’s vaccine page: https://www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine.

For the first time since the winter storm, Publix was able to open the online reservation system at all of its 730 Florida pharmacies.

“We’re pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” said Publix CEO Todd Jones. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need.”

Although the addition of these stores could have been a factor to the portal remaining open for longer on Friday morning, this also could be a sign that demand for the vaccine is decreasing.

As of this week almost 50% of the state’s 4.5 million seniors have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

RELATED STORY: Fighting COVID: Everything you need to know about where/how to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine in NCFL

On Thursday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suggested Floridians under the age of 65 may be able to receive the COVID vaccine next month, and the vaccine may become more widely available possibly in April.

“I would say, without question, barring any problems with the vaccine distribution, you’re going to see the age lower at some time in March, for sure,” said DeSantis.

Publix is currently only vaccinating people 65 and older. To book an appointment, head to publix.com/covid-vaccine.

Publix will reopen the portal on Monday, March 1 after 7:00 a.m..

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.