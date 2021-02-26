Advertisement

Car gets lodged under semi-truck in Marion County; driver of car dies

He veered into the path of oncoming traffic and a semi truck driver headed east swerved to...
He veered into the path of oncoming traffic and a semi truck driver headed east swerved to avoid the collision. However, the car became lodged under the truck.(WCJB File)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion Co is dead after his car got trapped under a semi-truck and caught fire.

According to State Troopers, a 55 year old Dunnellon man was headed west on CR-484 just past SW 120th Ave.

He veered into the path of oncoming traffic and a semi truck driver headed east swerved to avoid the collision. However, the car became lodged under the truck.

Both vehicles then caught fire.

The 55-year-old died at the scene, and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

