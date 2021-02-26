Car gets lodged under semi-truck in Marion County; driver of car dies

To keep up with the latest local news, subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in Marion Co is dead after his car got trapped under a semi-truck and caught fire.

According to State Troopers, a 55 year old Dunnellon man was headed west on CR-484 just past SW 120th Ave.

He veered into the path of oncoming traffic and a semi truck driver headed east swerved to avoid the collision. However, the car became lodged under the truck.

Both vehicles then caught fire.

The 55-year-old died at the scene, and the semi driver suffered minor injuries.

