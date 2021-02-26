Advertisement

Clays for Kids Foundation helps raise money for Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAHAM, Fla. (WCJB) - The Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida received support from the Clays for Kids Foundation at Friday’s Sporting Clays Tournament at the Bradford Sportsman’s Farm.

The event featured lots of food, clay shooting, and both a silent and a live auction, with all proceeds benefitting the Ronald McDonald House in Gainesville. This is one of the charity’s largest fundraising events of the year with more than ten percent of its operating budget for the year raised that day.

“We keep families close to their child in the hospital and we have two different programs. We have a family room located on the 10th floor of UF Shands Children’s Hospital, an oasis within the hospital environment. Now with the pandemic going on, we have transformed to having comfort bags delivered to families who are sitting bedside,” said Sherry Houston, Executive Director for the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida.

The target goal for the event was one hundred thousand dollars.

