DEVELOPING: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accident involving an Ocala Police officer shuts down a road in Ocala on Friday morning.

According to OPD, an officer patrol vehicle and a white Jeep crashed at SE 17th St. and SE 22nd Ave. All westbound lanes are closed from SE 25th Ave. to SE 22nd Ave. at this time.

Police say the officer and the citizen were transported to the hospital.

