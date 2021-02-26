Advertisement

DEVELOPING: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

OPD Officer involved in crash with citizen vehicle at SE 17th St. & SE 22nd Ave.
OPD Officer involved in crash with citizen vehicle at SE 17th St. & SE 22nd Ave.(OPD)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 8:58 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An accident involving an Ocala Police officer shuts down a road in Ocala on Friday morning.

According to OPD, an officer patrol vehicle and a white Jeep crashed at SE 17th St. and SE 22nd Ave. All westbound lanes are closed from SE 25th Ave. to SE 22nd Ave. at this time.

Police say the officer and the citizen were transported to the hospital.

TV20 will be following this developing story.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Three-year-old child hit by pickup truck has died
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/26
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/26
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/26
“What’s Up?” with K-Country 02/26
Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
Reichert House student
Reichert House students present Black History Month program