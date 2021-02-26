FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A two vehicle crash in Marion County left one person dead Thursday afternoon.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 55-year-old Dunnellon man was headed west on County Road 484 just past Southwest 120th Avenue when he veered into the path of oncoming traffic.
A semi-truck driver headed east swerved to avoid the collision, but a car got stuck under the semi-truck.
Both vehicles then caught fire.
The 55-year-old died at the scene.
The semi driver suffered minor injuries.
