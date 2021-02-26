FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A two vehicle crash in Marion County left one person dead Thursday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a 55-year-old Dunnellon man was headed west on County Road 484 just past Southwest 120th Avenue when he veered into the path of oncoming traffic.

A semi-truck driver headed east swerved to avoid the collision, but a car got stuck under the semi-truck.

Both vehicles then caught fire.

The 55-year-old died at the scene.

The semi driver suffered minor injuries.

