Advertisement

Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis

Alex Bonilla was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years probation, after being found...
Alex Bonilla was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years probation, after being found guilty of kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gilchrist County man pleads guilty to cutting off another man’s genitals with a pair of scissors, while children were in the other room.

Alex Bonilla was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus 10 years probation, after being found guilty of kidnapping and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

RELATED STORY: Neighbors react to home invasion in Gilchrist County that left victim mutilated

In 2019, several days after Bonilla found his wife cheating on him with the victim, the 49-year-old, went to the victim’s home in Bell with a gun, forced him to into a chair, before cutting off his penis. Gilchrist County Deputies say Bonilla then ran to his home with the victim’s penis in his possession.

According to court records, responding deputies surrounded Bonilla’s home while one drove the victim to a local hospital.

Two children were in the home at the time, but charges of child abuse related to the trauma of the event were dropped.

Bonilla has also be charged more than $251,023 in restitution.

TRENDING: DEVELOPING: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Three-year-old child hit by pickup truck has died
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

Latest Forecast
Latest Forecast
this weekend planner
Weekend Planner : 2/26/2021
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks the media at a coronavirus vaccination site at Lakewood Ranch...
WATCH: Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis made announcement in Orlando
Publix reopened its vaccine scheduling portal, however, for the first time since its debut, the...
All NCFL Publix COVID vaccine appointments taken, Winn Dixie still has scheduling portal open