Advertisement

Florida man points shotgun at neighbor for flying Biden flag, tells dog to ‘kill’ deputies

Edward Lacrouse was arrested on Monday and faces an aggravated assault with a weapon charge.
Edward Lacrouse was arrested on Monday and faces an aggravated assault with a weapon charge.(Lee County Sheriff's Department)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WCJB) - A Florida man arrested after pointing a shotgun at his neighbor for flying a Joe Biden flag on Monday.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Edward Lacrouse faces charges of aggravated assault with a weapon without intent to kill.

RELATED STORY: Florida man pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years after cutting off wife’s lover’s penis

Lacrouse’s next door neighbors told deputies that the 75-year-old started to verbally abuse them after becoming upset about the Biden flag on their property. The neighbors told investigators that this was their first interaction with Lacrouse in the 18 years they had lived there.

Lacrouse yelled at the victims, saying he “would come and get them,” just as his wife tried to lure him back to his home. While one of the victim’s called the sheriff’s department, Lacrouse returned to his neighbor’s home with a gun. One of the victims was able to record the encounter, an encounter that deputies say showed Lacrouse taking a shooting stance.

Deputies arrived to the scene and knocked on Lacrouse’s door. When the man answered the door, deputies state that Lacrouse commanded his dog to “kill.”

Lacrouse told deputies he did not point the gun at his neighbor, however, was upset that they were Biden supporters, and that Biden was “going to take away” law enforcement jobs.

Deputies found the shotgun Lacourse used to point at his neighbor with a round in the chamber and three rounds in the tube.

RELATED STORY: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved

Lacourse was released on Tuesday on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

According to Florida 511 all lanes are blocked on I-75 North before mile marker 392.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes reopened on I-75 North, ASO on scene due to a suicide
The Florida Highway Patrol is reporting a “large scene” fatal crash that has closed all...
Update: All lanes open on I-75 after being blocked due to suicide
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
Call to action: Neighbor rushes to try to help a child hit by a pickup truck in Gainesville
A neighbor tells TV20 the accident happened outside of the Lewis Place at Ironwood Apartment...
DEVELOPING: Three-year-old child hit by pickup truck has died
UPDATE: Jars of preserved human tongues found under NW Gainesville home may be from research

Latest News

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis kicked off the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday...
Gov. DeSantis kicks off CPAC: ‘Florida’s leading on the issues that matter to conservatives’
DEVELOPING: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved
DEVELOPING: Accident shuts down road in Ocala, OPD officer involved
FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County
FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County
FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County
FHP: A 55-year-old Dunnellon man is dead after two vehicle crash in Marion County