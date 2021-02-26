Advertisement

Gators rout Ospreys to remain unbeaten

Florida run-rules North Florida in five innings
By Chris Pinson
Feb. 25, 2021
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The only meeting between the Gators and Ospreys in the 2021 softball season didn’t live passed the fifth inning, as Charla Echols delivered a two-out rocket to center field that scored the final two runs of the game to clinch a 8-0 run-rule victory for Florida Thursday night.

The No. 5 ranked Gators (9-0) didn’t waste any time jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. After Hannah Adams and Echols singled to start things off, Julia Cottrill belted her own single to left field to plate Adams. Echols would also cross the plate after an error by North Florida (1-5) shortstop Rebecca Koskey.

Florida padded its lead by adding a run in the second and fourth inning, to make it 4-0, while pitchers Natalie Lugo and Riley Trlicek combined for a two-hit shoutout.

Lugo went a full four innings and allowed the lone two hits, as she struck out three and issued two walks.

The Gators turned the game on its head in the fifth, as the offense exploded for the final six runs of the game with two outs.

After another Osprey error allowed Katie Kistler to score the fifth run of the game for Florida, Cheyenne Lindsey and Adams hit back-to-back rbi singles.

Echols came to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to put the game away, and when she connected on a 2-2 pitch the center fielder was helpless to make the catch as the ball landed just beyond her glove and fell in for the final hit of the night.

Game Notes:

-Florida scored eight runs on 11 hits

-Hannah Adams, Kendall Lindaman, Charla Echols, Cheyenne Lindsey, and Julia Cottrill all recorded multiple hits this game

-Lindaman pushed her hit streak to five games

-This was the fifth shutout for the Gators in nine games played this season

