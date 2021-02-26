Advertisement

Gators seek defensive improvement in 2021

Florida surrendered over 30 points per game last season, finished 8-4
By Kevin Wells
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham believes that one contributing factor to the Gators’ struggles on that side of the ball last season was the lack of a full spring practice period.

After watching his Gators allow 144 points during a season-ending three game losing streak, Grantham is attempting to instill some drive into his players as Florida wraps up the first week of spring practice.

“As you develop players and identify their roles, you want to make sure you develop their competitive toughness,” said Grantham. “Being able to do things when things are tough, and developing a relentless attitude from when the ball is snapped to when the whistle blows.”

Florida brings back experienced players at every level of the defense. Brenton Cox and Zachary Carter will be among those leading the pass rush. Ventrell Miller and Mohamoud Diabate return at linebacker, and Kaiir Elam and Trey Dean III will be counted on the secondary.

Florida opens the season Sept. 4 at home versus Florida Atlantic.

