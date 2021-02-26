Advertisement

Kat Cammack honors local heros on U.S. House floor

On the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night Congresswoman Kat Cammack...
On the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-3) honored numerous North Central Florida people who’ve gone beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCJB) - On the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives Wednesday night Congresswoman Kat Cammack (FL-3) honored numerous North Central Florida people who’ve gone beyond the call of duty during the pandemic.

“I want to highlight the great service of my constituents that have shown bravery and empathy in these trying times,” Cammack said

Cammack put a call out to her district for hometown hero submissions.

She spoke about Ronda Wilson of Gainesville, who founded the Star Center Theatre, which gives a portion of their ticket sales to the non-profit creative Gainesville.

Cammack also honored Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods for his work combating sex trafficking and drug trafficking.

The following people were also honored:

Sheriff Michelle Cook – Clay County

Sergeant Kimberly Miller (Ret.) – Green Cove Springs

Dr. Mike Leader – Fleming Island

Peggie French – Orange Park

Justin Dean – Orange Park

Cammack said she hopes to honor more hometown heroes in the future.

