Reichert House students present Black History Month program

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Students took the lead at the Reichert House Youth Academy in Gainesville to teach people a lesson or two about the hidden figures, the inspiration and the meaning of Black History Month.

“I think it’s important that people talk about her so they can know her story,” said student Ja’zae Ferguson.

He mentioned the story of Recy Taylor, a hidden figure, who turned tragedy into activism during the Civil Rights movement. It’s also a story told by Ferguson who knows the importance of black history; The good and the bad.

The Reichert House Youth Academy in Gainesville is hosting a Black History Program to shine a light on the change makers, trail blazers and hidden figures of our history! I’ll have the story at 11. #BHM @WCJB20 pic.twitter.com/OE8tNx24iK — Ruelle Fludd (@ruellefluddnews) February 25, 2021

“It makes me feel good we lasted this long,” added Ferguson. “And that we, something like, even though certain things hurt us, it’s just exciting to know that we’ve made it this far.”

Students soaked in special remarks from local educators and Gainesville Police Chief Tony Jones.

“When I see individuals such as this, I see the future,” said Jones.

With every poem, speech, presentation on the past from students, the lesson stayed the same: Knowledge is power.

“They’re our future, they’re the voices of our tomorrow,” added Interim Director John Alexander. “So it’s important that we invest in them right now in this early stage of life so they can have the confidence to be leaders in years to come.”

