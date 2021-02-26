Advertisement

Tell Us Something Good: Hawthorne Area Resource Center, more than just a food pantry

By Camron Lunn
Published: Feb. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Hawthorne Area Resource Center is not only a food pantry. The center provides financial support when necessary and volunteers are even scheduling appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination event in Hawthorne.

The center is located at 21923 SE 67th Pl in Hawthorne. It is open from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Since Nov. 14, 2016, pantry coordinator Wallace Russell says that he and other volunteers at the center have been given hundreds of thousands of pounds of food.

Russell said, “Over the time frame that we’ve been open, we’re at about three-quarters of a million tons.” Nearly 45 volunteers take time out of their week to volunteer at the center. Russell, who is retired, says he volunteers nearly as much as someone who works a full-time job.

Russell said, “I’m supposed to be retired, I’m here from 8:30 to about 2:30 Monday through Friday and occasionally on Saturday. I try not to get here on Sunday. It amounts to a full-time job.”

RELATED STORY: Fundraiser helps family of Navy veteran who was shot and killed

The pantry receives food from three different organizations. Bread of the Mighty Food Bank in Gainesville, Farm Share in Jacksonville and His Compassion Florida in Ocala. Here is a breakdown of how many pounds of food the pantry has given out over the past 4 years.

  • 2017: 132,688lbs
  • 2018: 162,805lbs
  • 2019: 238,113lbs
  • 2020: 261,425lbs

Not only does the Center give out food, but they also provide interventions for people. Those interventions can consist of financial help. Sharon Surrency, the Outreach Coordinator for the Center, said they help however they can.

Surrency said, “We’ve learned that they come for more than food. And as a pastor and as a nurse, I interview them and find out exactly what’s going on in their lives. If they have a need that we can meet, we have a little bit of financial funds.”

The center is even helping schedule vaccination appointments for the over 65-year old members of the Hawthorne community. There will be a vaccination event held in Hawthorne by the Alachua County Health Department. Surrency has about four pages of notebook paper worth of phone numbers she has to call to set the appointments up.

RELATED STORY: UF Health: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium vaccine event is by ‘appointment only,’ social media post inaccurate

“I already have the first hour and a half filled up,” Surrency said excitedly.

The Hawthorne vaccination event will take place on Mar. 5. To schedule an appointment for that event call 352-450-5421 or email Surrency at nursesharon@bellsouth.net.

If you have a “Tell Us Something Good” story idea, submit it right here.

